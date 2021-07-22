Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $168.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.28.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.