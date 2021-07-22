Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 12,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $3,534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $8,856,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $6,726,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,272,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,173,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $179.02 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion and a PE ratio of -24.22.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

