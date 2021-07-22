Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 144,524 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,524 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Phreesia worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,221 shares of company stock worth $6,954,449 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

PHR stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

