Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 166,397 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166,397 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,176. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS opened at $90.99 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

