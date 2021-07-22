Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 259,011 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,011 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $146,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wayfair by 217.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,168,000 after buying an additional 559,297 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 510,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $292.21 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.12 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.79.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total value of $964,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total value of $454,335.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

