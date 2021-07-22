Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 29,795 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,795 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of China Yuchai International worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

China Yuchai International stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $620.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

