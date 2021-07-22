Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 35,200 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.40% of Venator Materials worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

VNTR opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $352.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.90. Venator Materials PLC has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.