Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 74,472 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of Steelcase worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after buying an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $18,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 125,795 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCS opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.43. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

