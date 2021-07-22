Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 74,883 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,883 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.81. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.