Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 85,737 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,737 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of Manchester United worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Manchester United by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANU. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.42 million, a P/E ratio of -103.99 and a beta of 0.92. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

