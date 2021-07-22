Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of LendingTree as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,713,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 22.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in LendingTree by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,088,000 after acquiring an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,521,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth $5,816,000.

TREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $189.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

