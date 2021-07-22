Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakline Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.21.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $584.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -292.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.64 and a 1-year high of $616.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

