Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,268 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Arvinas worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Arvinas stock opened at $77.55 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.