Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Truist

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $6.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 67,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,730. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 12.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Arvinas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

