Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 101.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of ARVN traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,730. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 98.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arvinas by 80.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 109,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.