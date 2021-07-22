Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $97.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 133,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,730. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

