Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 20,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Asana stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.64. 2,813,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,028. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.