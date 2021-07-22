Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $181.00 to $178.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S traded as low as $117.71 and last traded at $117.71, with a volume of 7053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASND. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

