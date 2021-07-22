ASD Market Cap Hits $263.98 Million (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One ASD coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $263.98 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00049982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.00877502 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

