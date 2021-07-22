Ashford (AINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ashford had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. On average, analysts expect Ashford to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AINC stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07. Ashford has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

