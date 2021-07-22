ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $729.92. 48,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $723.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $680.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

