ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.92 on Thursday, reaching $729.92. 48,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,554. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $723.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.44. The stock has a market cap of $306.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

