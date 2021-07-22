ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $738.82

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $738.82 and last traded at $738.82, with a volume of 6217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $721.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $680.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

