ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $9.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $730.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $680.44. The stock has a market cap of $306.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $723.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.