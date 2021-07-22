ASML’s (ASML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $729.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,554. The firm has a market cap of $306.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. ASML has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $723.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $680.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ASML by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

