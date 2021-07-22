ASML’s (ASML) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $729.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,554. The business has a 50 day moving average of $680.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $723.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

