ASOS’s (ASOMY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOMY traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22. ASOS has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.