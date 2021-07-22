Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASPN opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.46.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

