Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.49

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 15814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $11,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

