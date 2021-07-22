AstraZeneca (AZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $151.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

