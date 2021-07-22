AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.99.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

