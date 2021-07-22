Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.38. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

