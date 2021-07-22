Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.90

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.90 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 89888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATLKY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

