ATN (ATN) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. ATN has a market capitalization of $491,706.69 and approximately $58.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ATN has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00849195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

