Atomic Wallet Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $15.06 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $15.06 million and $32,527.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001829 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00041025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

