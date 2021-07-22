AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Salvatore Privitera Sells 2,000 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,616. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.