Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.58% of Atrion worth $88,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $610.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.10. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $745.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.21.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

