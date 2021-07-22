AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.21-3.34 EPS.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,837,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.14. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

