Auctus Trading 24.6% Lower This Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Auctus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $41,623.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00087551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.77 or 0.00882343 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006239 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,013,690 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

