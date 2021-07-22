Audius (AUDIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32.56 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Audius has a total market cap of $113.08 million and $32.56 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.03 or 0.00831339 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

