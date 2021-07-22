Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III Buys 10,000 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $23,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III acquired 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

DPW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,090. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPW. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,282,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Ault Global by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Ault Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ault Global by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 91,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

