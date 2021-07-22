Aurora (AOA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.34 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and $143,628.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00084167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.96 or 0.00831192 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006441 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

