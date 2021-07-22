Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE:ACB opened at C$9.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.7551385 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

