Austin Williams Mcchord Sells 68,708 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Datto stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 411,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,852. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.