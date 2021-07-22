AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$48.10. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$46.36, with a volume of 77,904 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.83.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1847974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.