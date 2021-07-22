Automata Network Price Down 1.3% This Week (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $66.27 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00107769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,263.07 or 1.00215022 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

