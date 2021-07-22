AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells $560,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AN stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $120.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

