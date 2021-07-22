AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon Sells 1,363 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,615. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

