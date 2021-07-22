Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0648 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $134,403.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00107946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00140970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,102.11 or 0.99570602 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,886,210 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.