Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Acumen Capital

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CVE XX traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,682. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.52. Avante Logixx has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$37.30 million and a PE ratio of -11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09.
About Avante Logixx
