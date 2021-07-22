Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Acumen Capital

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE XX traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,682. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.52. Avante Logixx has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$37.30 million and a PE ratio of -11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09.

Get Avante Logixx alerts:

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.